2 new judges take oath of office in Delhi HC, strength reaches 36



New Delhi: Two new judges were administered the oath of office as judges of the Delhi High Court on Monday, taking its strength to 36 against the sanctioned number of 60.

Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office to Justice Poonam A. Bamba and Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, as Judges of the Delhi High Court in the presence of other high court judges, lawyers, and limited guests.

In view of the prevailing condition, the swearing-in-Ceremony was held on a limited scale, said the court administration.

The two new judges are among the six who had been recommended for elevation by the Supreme Court Collegium last month.

The other four judges — Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, and Sudhir Kumar Jain — were sworn-in on February 28.