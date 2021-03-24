Spread the love



















2 newly-elected Andhra MLCs take oath



Amaravati: Newly-elected MLCs, Pothula Sunitha and Challa Bagheedhara Reddy, took oath as legislators on Wednesday in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

M.A. Shareef, the Legislative Council’s chairman officiated the swearing-in ceremony and congratulated them later.

He informed the new MLCs about the Legislative Council’s rules and regulations and handed over to them relevant documents and booklets.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by Legislative Council member Karimunnisa and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Council’s chairman underwent coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday.

Several other officials in the southern state’s Assembly also took the vaccine on Wednesday along with Shareef.