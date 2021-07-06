Spread the love



















2 people dead, 3 injured in US city shooting



Washington: Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at a park in the US city of Cincinnati, police said.

Cincinnati police on Monday identified the two victims as a 16-year-old and 19-year-old, reports Xinhua news agency.

The three injured were taken to hospital.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

According to the police, the shooting took place at around 11 p.m. on Sunday during an “Independence Day” celebration when about 400 teenagers gathered in the park.

It was unknown whether the shooting was random or targeted, the police said.

Gunfire killed more than 8,100 people in the US in the first five months of 2021, averaging about 54 per day, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research organization.

That’s 14 more deaths per day than the average toll during the same period in the previous six years.

