Spread the love



















2 rockets hit air base in Iraq’s Salahudin province



Baghdad: Two rockets on Sunday landed near an Iraqi military air base in Salahudin province north of capital Baghdad, the Iraqi military said.

A statement by the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said that the rockets landed at 12:15 p.m. local time (0915 GMT) at the edge of Balad air base, some 90 km north of Baghdad, without causing casualties, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The rockets were fired from al-Dojama, an area located across the Tigris River in the neighbouring Diyala province, the statement said, adding that the air base houses Iraqi jet fighters.

Balad is the largest military air base in Iraq and still houses some US experts and advisers. The US troops withdrew more than a year ago after the base came under a series of rocket attacks by unidentified militias.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Iraqi military bases housing US troops across Iraq, as well as the US embassy in the Green Zone, have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks.