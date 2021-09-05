Spread the love



















2 shot dead outside their home in Patna



Patna: Two youths were killed and another received serious bullet injury after three unidentified assailants opened fire at them when the victims were sitting outside their house in Patna on Sunday morning, an official said.

The incident occurred in the Kishanpur village under Bihta police station at around 8 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Kumar and Pradeep Kumar. Both of them died on the spot while one, Ajit Kumar, sustained gun injuries and is battling for life in the hospital.

As per eyewitnesses, Rahul, Pradeep and Ajit were sitting outside their house when three unidentified persons came and opened fire at them indiscriminately. Rahul and Pradeep were shot in the head and died on the spot while Ajit got injured.

As soon as the firing was stopped, a large number of villagers chased the assailants in a bid to nab them. The attackers fired at the villagers too and managed to flee.

Following the incident, the agitating villagers blocked the Patna-Arrah NH 31 till the time of reporting.

“We have registered an FIR against unknown assailants and efforts are on to identify the accused. Prima facie, it looks to be a case of extortion,” said Vineet Kumar, SDPO of Danapur.

