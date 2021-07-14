Spread the love



















2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Pulwama



Srinagar: Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.

The firefight started in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter. Operation is in progress,” police said.

