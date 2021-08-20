Spread the love



















2 terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K’s Pulwama



Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces at Khrew in Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.

“One more terrorist killed (Total02). Search going on. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered,” the J&K Police tweeted.

Earlier, the gunfight between the terrorists and security forces started in the morning after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

