2 terrorists surrender during encounter in Kashmir



Srinagar: Two terrorists surrendered on Tuesday during an encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

Police said the encounter in Tongdounu took place on the basis of a specific input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

The area was cordoned off and an operation was started.

While the operations were underway, families of the holed up terrorists appealed to them lay down their weapons and surrender.

The two local terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba surrendered before the police and security forces.

Arms and ammunition, including two pistols, and some incriminating documents were recovered from them.

“During the encounter between terrorists and police/security forces at Tongdounu, Kulgam, two local terrorists of LeT surrendered on appeal of families. Incriminating materials including two pistols and ammunition recovered,” the police added.