2 UK Couples in 2 Auto-Rickshaws Stop in City on their ‘Rickshaw Challenge-Malabar Rampage 2022’

Mangaluru: Year after year for the last seven-eight years Mangaluru is a destination where the participants in the Rickshaw Challenge make a pit-stop here in the City. And this year was no exception, where ONLY Two Couples from UNITED KINGDOM traveling in Tuk Tuk Auto-Rickshaws had stayed overnight at Hotel Ginger-Mangaluru on 7 April 2022, prior to their on-going journey towards Murudeshwar on 8 April morning. Surprisingly, for the first time only four foreigners (two couples) have taken part in this Challenge, whereas usually there would be around 16-20 foreigners from different parts of the world participating in this Challenging Mission. The reason being low participation is due to the delay in getting visas, pandemic travel restrictions, high-price of flight tickets, among others.

The Rickshaw Challenge is a unique adventure on auto rickshaws with participants from across the globe taking part in this adventure. And this year the RICKSHAW CHALLENGE-MALABAR RAMPAGE 2022 started on 2 April 2022 from Trivandrum and ending on 9 April 2022 in Panjim-Goa. This adventure runs from Trivandrum-TN to Panjim-Goa, with these two teams on two rickshaws on an exhilarating journey across the south part of the country. An approximately 1000 km adventure in a 7 horsepower glorified lawnmower ( auto-rickshaw ?) -that’s truly amazing ! The “Rickshaw Challenge” is easily the least sensible thing to do just within 8 days travelling from Chennai to Goa. At each end of the Ride is a party of earth shattering proportions but what is between them is all down to the team members.

The team members who are taking part in this Challenge are- BRIAN KELLY, aged 53, (Driver) and co-pilot Ms ACACIA JOSELYN, aged 46, both from the United Kingdom, on their auto-rickshaw number 001 with Registration no TN 02 Z 3751, bearing the Team Name as ‘The Wacky Racers’ ( On their vehicle they have nicknames as “Dick Dastardly as driver and Penelope Pitstop as co-pilot, the TV characters) . The other couple on this journey is – MARK TRUMAN, aged 53, (Driver) and co-pilot Ms CHRIS VANDROON, also from the UK. in their auto 001 with registration no TN 04 A 5958, with Team Name as ‘The Banditos’. Reaching Mangaluru, they have already covered 600 plus kms, with stops in Alleppey, Fort Kochi (Cochin), and Calicut. Their next destination from Mangaluru is Murudeshwar on 8th April, and from there reaching Panjim-Goa on 9 April.

L-R : Brian Kelly, Ms Acacia Joselyn, Princely Jayachandran (Organizer of the Auto-Rickshaw Challenge), Ms Chris Vandromme, and Mark Truman

And luck – good or bad. No set route, no back-up, no way of knowing if they are going to make it. The only certainty is that they are bound to get lost, will get stuck and their vehicle will break down. It’s just the driver and the mates in a wholly unsuitable vehicle traversing the subcontinent enduring whatever the road has to throw at them. The aspiring adventurers come from countries as far as UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand, France, Ice Land, Finland, Canada, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland- unfortunately this year the participants on this adventure route were only from UK, who were all looking for an experience of a lifetime and this is exactly what this “Rickshaw Challenge” provides. In order to make their adventurous journey successful, the participants will have to rely on the locals at each destination to guide them along to the next destination. Clearly it is all about human power.

The Rickshaw Challenge is a modern day, yet primitive, cannonball challenge ride across parts of India in a glorified-three wheeled auto-rickshaw. An epic journey across places that offers craziness and unexpected adventures at every turn. The Rickshaw Challenge is a mad dash across the prescribed destinations where just making it to the finish line is an achievement. Put on by the clearly crazy individuals – it’s basically done on a tricycle with a lawnmower engine. “The Rickshaw Challenge isn’t a race – it’s not a course, just a destination! “We don’t know which team traveled the furthest because none of the odometers work many times ?” said the duo from the UK.

The Rickshaw is a vehicle designed to transport light loads over small distances on paved roads, making it a challenge to cover long distances. A short trip in an auto-rickshaw is enough to convince you that the rickshaw is barely fit for the purpose of a brief journey across town. It’s only when you hit the open road or indeed off-road that the beauty of these vehicles becomes apparent. Nothing of the design of these noisy tripods is with comfort, safety or reliability in mind. Thus these rickshaws will put these participants right at the bottom of the Indian road hierarchy thus giving them a perfect opportunity to see India from the gutter. Possibly the least suitable vehicle on the planet for covering the 1000 kms journey within eight days. In other words: perfect.

For Brian Kelly and Acacia Joselyn, this is the FIRST experience touring in an auto-rickshaw, and they are both thrilled to accept the gauntlet of Auto-Rickshaw Challenge, where Brian is into finance connected to the banking industry, while Acacia is a homemaker, and they live in Surrey in UK, South of London.. Speaking to Team Mangalorean Brian said, “This adventure cum tour looks like a Pre-Marriage Honeymoon extravaganza, since me and Acacia are getting married in September 2022 in a grand celebration to held in Italy. We both met through an online dating app named Tinder, and it was 8 years ago, and we have been in a close relationship until now”.

“The journey until now has been fine except TERRIFYING wading through the crowded and jam packed South Indian roads. We have noticed every motorist wants to go ahead of you, even in a chaotic traffic situation, and it looked like they all had road rights! Great scenery, landscapes, and Holy Cow- loved the cows roaming the streets, where we had to brake quite often? This experience will no doubt be memorable. But we managed till now, with only two more days on the road to go. At some places we were stormed by the locals, blocking our auto-rickshaws and clicking photos, and communicating with us in broken-English- but it was all fun and great to be amongst our Indian friends. Every place we stopped, especially smaller destinations, people were very friendly, courteous and provided us the best hospitality. We really want to come back to India to take part in yet another rickshaw Challenge adventure”.

For Mark Truman, who is also a banker by profession, this journey is not the first time, because he had taken part in the Tamil Nadu Run Auto-Rickshaw Challenge in 2014, where there were 18 teams in that Challenge. This time he is touring with his wife, Chris (Dutch by birth) , married six years ago, hooked up on an online marriage app, who is employed in the Banking IT section in the UK. Speaking to Team Mangalorean Mark said, “Our experience on Indian road on this journey was similar to what Brian and Acacia felt-Terrifying! Traffic has increased in India since 2014 when I took part in the TN Challenge, and it was not chaotic and hectic like now. On my last trip I was joined by a lady friend (that was before I married Chris..Shhh..), and I am happy to take my wife on this journey and she loved every bit, from meeting people and trying authentic and spicy Indian delicacies. She likes spicy curries, unlike me, who goes for mild curries, especially Mushroom curry, Chicken masala, Tandoori etc. Loved the Indian food, even though it was a bit spicy here and there. People were great and friendly wherever we stopped, and between each location we learned new culture, tradition and lifestyles. If we get a chance we will surely return again- with my WIFE, for sure?”

How does one come to drive a rickshaw down the coast of India? I asked- the duo team on this adventure from the UK, who replied, “By joining one of these adventures puts us on exciting adventures. We’re fighting to make the world less boring with a bunch of glorious old school and college adventures. We’ve entered the Rickshaw Challenge, an adventure that goes along the South part of India, all whilst driving a rickshaw. We’re on the road for nearly 7 days and it feels great and awesome! But we hated the congestion on the road, and the constant honking by motorists drove us crazy. May take part in the next adventure too, because we love India and the people here”

The UK Team seen with members of Mangalore Round Table-115/Mangalore Ladies Circle -82

“The rickshaws go about from 50 km-60 kmph -but you can’t speed up that way for long, since the engine may crank up. The engine is only about 7 horsepower, just under 150 cc. You’ve got to pull the clutch in to shift, that’s one more thing that can break. Engines have been known to catch on fire while moving along at 60 km/h. The eight-liter tank has to be refilled basically every day. It’s two strokes, so you have to mix oil in with the petrol. We didn’t know that, so our rickshaw engine started making some funny noises and got heated up releasing some fumes-but everything was okay. You can get about 150 k on a full tank – they’re very economical until they break down or you smash into something!” they all joked.

They added saying, Anything and everything, we ate when we were hungry. Almost exclusively, though, we ate at local restaurants and roadside cafes (dhabas). We found that the dirtier the cook, the better the food was. We often liked the veg plates better than non-veg. Water, though, was the most important resource – especially when traveling long distances. Keeping stocked with bottled water was difficult at times, especially a bunch of us drinking litres and litres”. Why are you doing this? I asked, “For fun, and in the spirit of unadulterated adventure. Experience and get excited by India…it’s a crazy, awe-inspiring place., and have a blast, but make it out alive- most important goal. What we get, besides a giant thank you, fame and fortune for assisting in this epic journey, and perhaps our first-born child, are perks ?” came the answer.

After their departure from Hotel Ginger on Friday morning, they visited the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher primary school in Panjimogaru in the outskirts of the City, where they were greeted by the Headmistress, teachers and nearly 360 school children, along with the members of Mangalore Round Table-115 tean, namely Tr Royster D’souza (Chairman), Cr Jennifer Fernnades (Chairperson, Mangalore Ladies Circle 82), Te Vadaraj ‘Vadi’Shenoy ( Treasurer-MRT-115) , Tr Haron Fernandes (Vice Chairman, MRT-115), and Twinler’s -Kacey, Kayden and Claire (kids of MRT-115 Chairman). Headmistress of the School Ms Chandravathi welcomed and expressed gratitude to the UK friends for visiting their school, and treating the children with bags full of sports items, stationery etc, all from the UK. English teacher Veronica D’souza and 7th std teacher Ms Vani also thanked and appreciated the kind thoughts and presence of the foreigners who made the children happy and put smiles on their faces

Chairman of MRT-115 also spoke on the occasion and thanked the UK team for their kind generosity to the school and making the children happy. In the past MRT-115 has provided various kinds of help to this school, like new toilets, furniture, school stationery, among others. The UK team also enjoyed a dance session with the children, by shaking their hips and legs, which brought laughter among all. The man behind this Auto-Rickshaw Challenge is Princely Jayachandran from Tamil Nadu, owning the GM-Travel Scientists firm, since 2009, and has arranged many such Challenge adventures in the past.

With so much to achieve and such little time, the participants of the Rickshaw Challenge-Malabar Rampage 2022 have their work cut out for them. The stage is set for the grandest of all challenges – a unique opportunity to the lovers of adventure to push their boundaries harder and higher and to prove their mettle in the great outdoors. While I enjoyed just a short time in the company of these four great adventurists, I would like to compliment them for being bold and brave in undertaking this adventurous rally, and I wish them best of luck . Great men and women -loved them all and their new friendship-hoping to keep in touch with them forever. Long live the “Rickshaw Challenge” heroes!