Spread the love



















2 UP cops suspended after hooch tragedy



Lucknow; Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered suspension of two police officers in Pratapgarh regarding the sale of spurious liquor, which recently led to the death of seven persons.

The Chief Minister has also ordered a probe by the anti-corruption wing into the assets of the officials.

The two officials are Additional Superintendent of Police (west) Dinesh Kumar Dwiwedi and Circle Officer Kunda Jitendra Singh Parihar.

Action was taken after district police started a crackdown on illicit liquor trade in the aftermath of seven hooch deaths last week.

During the operations, illicit liquor worth over Rs 1 crore was recovered from the Kunda circle area twice while a manufacturing unit was unearthed in Babuganj area of Kunda.

The recoveries were made from the police station areas of Kunda and Hathgawan, both of which come under the supervision of ASP west, said a senior police officer.

Hence, prima facie, CO and ASP failed to discharge their supervisory duty properly and their neglect resulted in thriving illicit liquor factories.

Additional chief secretary, home, Avanish Awasthi said departmental action will also be taken against the two officers.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Pratapgarh, Akash Tomar, has suspended SHO Kunda, Sub Inspector Ajay Singh of Babuganj Bazaar Halka, and Sub Inspector Hansraj Dubey of Hathgawan.

Tomar has also recommended suspension and action against SHO Hathgawan Uday Tripathi along with a probe by the anti-corruption wing.

Tripathi was transferred to the UP STF recently.