2 wanted criminals of ‘Namaste Gang’ held after brief encounter in Shahdara



New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have held two members of “Namastey Gang” following a brief encounter in the Shahdara area.

A senior police official said that one of the accused suffered a gun wound in the encounter and was removed to a nearby government hospital.

“Afzal and Shahid were held following the encounter. Both were wanted criminals. They used to greet their targets before and after looting them,” police said.

Both the criminals used to carry out robberies on a bike and had a created terror in the area. On getting a tip-off, the Special staff of Shahdara police laid a trap to nab them before Vivekanand College in the area.

This morning, when they were coming from Ghaziabad area, the police signalled them to pull over but they tried to escape by opening fire at the police.

The police also opened fire in retaliation. One of the policemen had a narrow escape as a bullet hit on his bulletproof vest.

“Both the accused were involved in a robbery case that took place around three days back,” the official said.

An FIR was being lodged in this respect.

Further details are awaited.

