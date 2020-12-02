Spread the love



















2-Wheeler Rally by Billava Brigade demanding Renaming of MIA after Koti Chennaya on 7 Dec

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet, Avinash Suvarna, founder president of Billava Brigade said, “Billava Brigade Mangaluru will hold a two-wheeler rally on 7 December from Kudroli temple to Mangaluru International Airport demanding renaming Mangaluru International Airport after Tulunadu Bravehearts Koti Chennaya. A resolution to rename MIA after Koti Chennaya was adopted at a General Body Meeting of the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat on 20 January 2019, and was sent to the state government. The proposal is still pending with the departments concerned in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. We have urged MLA’s and district minister in charge Kota Srinivas Poojary to take necessary action to rename the MIA”

“As per the procedure, the proposal of recommending name to the airport should go through Gram Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat then to the State government which will then forward it to the central government, but it seems like that process was not done until now. Therefore we are planning to take up a two-wheeler rally on December 7 in order to put pressure on the concerned authorities to do renaming of MIA. Several other organizations like Koti Chennaya Sanchalana Samiti, Brahmasri Narayana Guru Dharma Paripalana Sangh will join hands with us in the rally demanding the same. Measures should be taken by the government officials to rename the airport to Koti Chennaya airport at the earliest”, added Suvarna.

Billava Brigade member Sathajit Surathkal said it is the responsibility of the government to remove the ‘Adani airports’ name from MIA welcome board and in the premises. Brigade members Suraj Kalya, Jeevan Poojary Prakash Sanil and Ashwath Uppala were present during the press meet.