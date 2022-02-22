20 Catholic Couples Enter Wedlock at St Anthony Ashram-Jeppu Mass/Community Wedding

Mangaluru: On Tuesday, and what a unique and memorable day it is to get married on a Special Calendar number of the year- 02-22-2022, when Catholic couples tied knot during the St Anthony Ashram-Jeppu Mass/Community Wedding celebration. It is learnt that the community wedding programme was initiated in 1975, and now in it’s forty-seventh, thousand plus couples have walked up the church aisle, pronounced their wedding vows, exchanged rings and garlanded. After delayed ceremonies due to lockdown/pandemic, these twenty couples had a memorable and happy day.

The St Anthony’s Ashram, Jeppu will be completing 124 years in the service of destitute in the month of June and begin the 125 th year. On this occasion the Ashram has planned this community wedding to mark the service rendered during the past 124 years. Each of the couples were given a wedding ring. The bride was given a wedding saree and Mangalsutra. The groom got a pair of pants and a shirt. The couple also got household items worth Rs 15,000/- The purpose of organizing this community wedding was to enable the newly married couple to start their family life without the burden of loan. Usually the poor couple borrows loans to celebrate their marriage and continue to live in debt. Hence this community wedding helped the couple to start their married life without worry of paying interest and the loan.

Most Rev. Dr Francis Serrao the Bishop of Shimoga concelebrated the Nuptial Mass, along with Fr Onil D’souza-the Director of St Anthony Charitable Institutions/St Anthony Ashram, and also joined by 23 other priests. In his homily, narrating an example of a printing press making an error, instead of printing the correct words, instead of wedding invitation, it was printed as Welding Invitation, Bishop Most Rev. Dr Francis Serrao said, “The bridegroom, confused and worried about the wrongly printed invitation card, went to the parish priest and explained the situation. But the priest convinced him not to worry about the error, because the Welding and wedding have a unique meaning”

The Bishop said, “In welding you can join two metals/iron together by welding, similarly in wedding, two hearts get joined together to become one. S Welding and Wedding have the same significance. Today you are a couple, very soon you will have kids and will raise a family, but always follow the teachings of Jesus to lead a happy married life. Never get worried, instead be happy. There will be hurdles and problems in life, try to overcome them in a meaningful way, without quarreling with each other. Respect each other in your wedded life, and forgive each other if problems or mistakes happen. Remember everyone makes mistakes, however, there are solutions to overcome them, rather than panic or get distressed”.

“Your motto should be to remain together forever, and follow the teachings of Jesus for a prosperous and happy married life. May God be present all times in your life, only then will your life be blissful. For that you need to lead a life according to the commandments given by God. No matter what your financial status is, be always religious and simple. Let me wish you all a happy married life, and let God’s abundant blessing be upon you all “added Bishop Serrao. Following the mass, Fr Onil D’souza- the Director of the ashram thanked all the donors for their generous contribution towards this celebration, and thanked the volunteers and parishioners from other parishes for lending their support during the celebration.

Following the mass, there was the traditional Mangalorean Catholic wedding ceremony, with Milagres Brass band playing some melodious traditional tunes to keep the culture and tradition alive. Raising the toast, former MLAS J R Lobo said, “Yo all as newly married couples should strengthen the bond of marriage and uphold family values. Mutual understanding with sharing and caring is the key to a successful and blissful marriage. Only with God’s grace can marriage be successful. Learn to live a simple life and not an exuberant and luxurious life, and always remember and be grateful to St Anthony Ashram for arranging this community wedding, and also appreciate their work which is commendable. There is no point in spending lavishly for weddings. Simple life is a great life. Also, make sure as new couples avail the facilities offered by the government for the betterment of minorities. I wish you all a happy married life .”

In conclusion, sources reveal that the starting of community weddings in Mangaluru represented the beginning of revolt against the waste indulged in by Catholics in pointless celebrations. Catholic lay people and clergy banded together into a committee to organise the community weddings. The initial organisers viewed with alarm the consequences of wasteful expenditure on wedding celebrations. In many cases agreed marriages were indefinitely postponed due to lack of funds. Prospects of such expenditure meant constant nightmare for parents, especially of grown up girls. It induced some girls to elope with those who promised to marry them without much expense. Some opted for civil marriages.

Against this, the Mangaluru community wedding organisers took care of both religious and social aspects of weddings on a collective level. They work months ahead to set the scene. On the appointed day the church ceremonies start with reception to the nuptial couples and ending with the wedding feast. Each couple was allowed to invite a few guests for the celebration. The bridal couples are given a pair of nuptial rings along with household articles and dress materials. More than the gifts, the bridal couples are given advice – not to have any more festive dinners at home by invitation to mark the wedding. No doubt a good initiative put forth by the Catholic Diocese/Institutions for a good cause! Long Live Community/Mass Weddings!