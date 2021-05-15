Spread the love



















20 Gurugram PCRs delivering O2 cylinders to Covid patients



Gurugram: The district police department has pressed 20 police control vehicles (PCRs) into social service to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

These vehicles are transporting liquid oxygen cylinders to Covid patients at their door steps.

The Gurugram police has started this campaign in association with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said that due to high demand for oxygen cylinder amid Corona pandemic, when the public is unable to move out to get it. Also, those who do not have any resources to get oxygen cylinder the Gurugram police has launched a drive along with the MCG to facilitate these.

“Twenty PCR vehicles along with sufficient staff have been deployed for this purpose. On Friday the police delivered oxygen cylinders to nine people at their homes,” Boken told IANS.

“So far, 350 oxygen cylinders have been delivered at the doorsteps of Covid patients,” said a MCG official.

Officials say a total of 24 vehicles are being used by the MCG in home delivery of cylinders.

If no vehicle of the civic body is available and someone needs a cylinder, however, PCR vehicles can be contacted via the police helpline number 9999999953 or control room to deliver the cylinder to the patients, said officials.