Spread the love



















20 Member NDRF Team in Mangaluru to Assist in Rescue Operations during Floods, Cyclone Etc

Mangaluru : Disaster Management Act 2005 has statutory provisions for the constitution of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for the purpose of specialized response to natural and man-made disasters. Accordingly, in 2006 NDRF was constituted with 8 Battalions, increased to 12 at present. The personnel of NDRF sometimes are deployed for routine law and order duties also. NDRF is a dedicated force for disaster response related duties, under the unified command of DG NDRF. Presently it works under the National Disaster Management Authority(Headed by PM) and the Ministry of Home Affairs

When ‘calamities of severe nature’ occur, the Central Government is responsible for providing aid and assistance to the affected state, including deploying, at the State’s request, of Armed Forces, Central Paramilitary Forces, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and such communication, air and other assets, as are available and needed. Various roles are played by the NDRF: It is equipped and trained to handle a range of difficulties, from borewell accidents to chemical, biological and radioactive emergencies. At present, the National Disaster Response Force consists of 12 battalions located in 12 different locations in the country, three each from the BSF and CRPF and two each from CISF, ITBP and SSB.

Each battalion has 20 personnel each including engineers, technicians, electricians, dog squads and medical/paramedics. These battalions are also trained and equipped for response during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies. The present tem of 20 NRDF stationed at Pilikula Guest House have arrived in their own bus from Vijayawada, and they will be stationed here in Mangaluru for the next three months during the monsoons, and help out in rescue operations, during landslides, floods, and other calamities. They have their own cook, vehicle driver, maintenance staff among others. They have an inflated boat, and all other required equipment needed during disaster operations. The team had arrived right in time when Dakshina Kannada, including Mangaluru was about to hit by Cyclone Tauktae- and they have been helpful in rescue efforts during sea erosion in Thannirbavi, Sasihithlu, Surathkal, Panambur, Malpe among other places.

Dakshina Kannada home Guards will also assist the NRDF team in case they need help from them. Speaking to Team Mangalorean DK Home Guard Commander Dr Murali Mohan Choontharu said, “This NRDF team has been coming to Mangaluru on the request of District Administration for the last 14 years during monsoon time, and they stay here for 3-4 months, to help out in rescue operations. We have our one home guard, Upendra who will be assisting them for direction to the locations hit by floods, erosion etc. We will also provide our home guards in case they need them during rescue operations. Apart from the boat and other rescue equipment NRDF team has brought with them, we will also provide our inflated boats, ropes, jackets, oxygen kits, first aid box, among other equipment. The team in the next few days will visit Ullal, Belthangady, Puttur, Sullia and other places to see the conditions there. DK Home Guards is glad to be part of the NDRF team in the disaster rescue operations”.

During a briefing today at Sasihithlu Beach House, Mulky Special Tahsildar Mrs Kamalamma, NDRF Commander Rajesh Prasad, Surathkal Home Guard Unit Officer Ramesh among others were present.