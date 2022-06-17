20-Year-old BBA Student Hardeep Commits Suicide by Hanging

Mangaluru: A 20-year-old youth committed suicide on Thursday evening, 16 June. The deceased has been identified as Hardeep, who was pursuing 2nd Year BBA at Private College in the City.

Hardeep who had committed suicide on Thursday evening was brought to Yenepoya Hospital where he was declared dead. It is learnt that depression could be the cause for him to take the extreme step since his family was facing financial problems.

On a complaint filed by his mother, a case has been registered at the Ullal police station.