20-year-old BBM Student Dies after Auto Hits Motorbike at Bejai

Mangaluru: Due to the negligence of the auto driver a 20-year-old student lost his life after an auto hit his motorbike at Bejai here on February 21.

The deceased has been identified as Kavan Alva (20) from Bejai. Kavan was studying in his third year BBM.

According to sources, while Kavan was riding his motorbike in Bejai, an auto driver without any indication, suddenly took a U-turn at Bejai and hit Kavan’s motorbike. Due to the impact, Kavan was thrown off the motorbike to the side of the road where Kavan’s head hit a tree and he died on the spot. Kavan was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The negligence of the auto driver is said to be the cause of the accident.

Like this: Like Loading...