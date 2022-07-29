20-year-old College student dies in Bike–Pick-up Van Collision in Karkala

Karkala: A 20-year-old College student died after his bike collided with a Pickup van at Murthangady near Sanoor in Karkala Taluk here on July 29.

The deceased has been identified as Menon (20), a resident of Renjala, Karkala. He was studying at the Bhuvanendra College, Karkala in his First Year of BCA.

According to the police, when Menon was on his way home after the classes, a Pickup van coming from Belvai to Karkala collided with his motorbike. As a result, Menon was thrown to the road and seriously injured. He was rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last without responding to the treatment.

A Case has been registered in Karkala Town Station.

