20-year-old dies in accident in Vitla

Mangaluru: A 20-year-old youth died after the motorcycle he was riding hit a lorry head-on at Vitla on Saturday, March 18, according to Vitla police.

The police identified the deceased as Rajith, a resident of Ukkuda Alangaru.

The police said Rajith was riding the motorcycle from Vital to Ukkuda. Near Kashimath on the outskirts of Vitla, the motorcycle hit the lorry. The injured Ranjith was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the police said.

