20-year-old Girl from Mysuru Drowns at Malpe Beach

Udupi: A 20-year-old girl from Mysuru, who had gone to Malpe Beach, drowned on August 1.

The girl has been identified as Dashami (20) of Mysuru.

According to the police, a group of four from Kodagu and Mysuru came to Malpe on a tour. While they were playing in the water, all four were washed away due to the high tide. Locals warned the girls not to venture into the sea, but they did not listen.

When all the four drowned, locals who were nearby recused three of the girls but Dashami was washed away. The search is on for Dashami’s body.

A case has been registered in the Malpe Police Station.

