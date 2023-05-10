20-year-old Kaveri Falls to Death from Someshwar Rudrapade

Mangaluru: A 20-year-old B Com student drowned after she lost balance and fell into the sea at the Rudrapade, Someshwar here on May 10.

The deceased has been identified as Kaveri (20) from Urwa Store.

According to sources, On May 10, Kaveri along with her childhood friend went to the Someshwar temple and from there to the Someshwar Beach. While both were sitting on the Rudrapade, Kaveri lost balance and fell into the sea. Immediately the Coast Guard Mohan Chandra along with local swimmers Yogesh, Praveen and Vinayak jumped into the sea and brought Kaveri to the shore. But Kaveri has already breathed her last.

Kaveri, a native of Bagalkot, was residing with her parents who are working as labourers in Urwa for many years. Kaveri was the only daughter, she was studying at the Swastik College in B Com stream.

The Ullala police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is on in this regard.

Like this: Like Loading...