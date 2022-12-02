20-year-old Pillion rider Dies After Tipper hits Bike at Katapadi

Udupi: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old youth, died after a tipper collided with the motorbike he was riding pillion on NH 66 near Katpadi Junction here, on December 2.

The deceased has been identified as Sushikshith (20), a resident of Bolje near Udyavar.

According to the sources, Sushikshith was on his way to work from Udyavar to Padubidri along with his friend. When they reached Katpadi Junction, a speeding truck hit their motorbike.

Both the riders were thrown to the road and suffered serious injuries. They were immediately rushed to the hospital, but seriously injured Sushikshith breathed his last on the way.

A case has been registered at the Kaup Police Station and an investigation is on.