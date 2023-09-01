20-year-old Riyanna Passes away after a Brief Illness in Shirva

Udupi: A 20-year-old student from Shirva passed away on September 1 after after brief illness at Bengaluru Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Riyanna Jean D’Souza (20) a resident of Convent Road, near Shriva Church.

According to the sources, Riyanna was an outstanding student, she was diagnosed with cancer and was under treatment at Manipal and Bengaluru. She breathed her last on Friday, September 1, without responding to the treatment.

Riyanna was a choreographer and a good dancer. She was friendly and pursued her education at St Mary’s and Nitte educational institutions.

After completing her BCom, she enrolled for MCom but was diagnosed with cancer. She was an active member of YCS and ICYM.

Like this: Like Loading...