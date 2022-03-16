20-year-old Student from Bengaluru Commits Suicide in Mangaluru PG

Mangaluru: A 20-year-old Hotel management student from Bengaluru studying in the second year HM in a reputed college, in Urwa committed suicide by hanging himself in his PG on March 15.

The deceased has been identified as Bharath Bhaskar (20), from Bengaluru. Before ending his life Bharath had sent a WhatsApp message to his mother saying, “Sorry Amma, for everything, I am dying because of the college. I have joined this College is not good enough for me and it is also just taking money from you and dad. I don’t want to give you any more burden. I am going to die, I called you but you didn’t pick, if my death becomes a police case please ensure that the college gets closed, I don’t want anybody else to suffer. I will be gone by the time you see this message”.

The police have also found a death note from Bharath’s room stating “The cause of my death is the College I have joined. I have wasted one and a half years in this college. There is no proper staff or classes in the college. They cheat us by taking money, the college is responsible for my death and I wish no other student is cheated”.

According to the complaint, Bharath had joined the Hotel Management course in a college in Urwa and was a second-year student. He was staying in the college hostel but the food was not good so he shifted to a rented house but there was no food available. Last month he was shifted to a PG in Urwa. Whenever his mother came to Mangalore to meet Bharath, he was complaining that the lecturers were not attending the classes and one lecturer named Rahul was harassing him. When Bharath’s mother Shobharani called Lecturer Rahul and said to be good with the students, he asked Shobharani to shut her mouth. On March 15, when Bharath submitted his project Record, lecturer Rahul did not sign the project and did not allow him to answer the examination. Bharath came back to his room, sent a WhatsApp message to his mother, wrote a death note and committed suicide.

A case has been registered against the Lecturer and the chairman of the College in the Urwa police station and the investigation is on.