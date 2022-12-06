20-year-old student from Udupi Pursuing Graduation in Dubai Dies

Udupi: A 20-year-old student from Kaup, who had gone to Dubai to pursue his graduation, died of illness, on December 5.

The deceased has been identified as Ahmed Bilal (20) from Kapu Udupi.

According to sources, Bilal had gone to Dubai to pursue his graduation after completing his Pre University College in Udupi. Twenty days back Bilal had a fever and was admitted to the Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah for treatment. Bilal was treated for Pneumonia but he did not show any improvement in his health.

On December 5 Bilal died of multiple organ failure. Bilal’s father is working in Dubai for the last 35 years and four months back Bilal moved to Dubai after completing his PUC. As the family of Bilal is in Dubai, the burial will take place in the Al Quoz burial ground.

Bilal is survived by his father Abdulsalam Soorinje, Mother Zeenat, two sisters and a brother.