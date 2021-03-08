Spread the love



















20-Year-Old Youth Dies Of Electrocution at Wenlock

Mangaluru: A 20-year-old youth was electrocuted while cleaning the canteen floor at the Wenlock Hospital here on March 8.

The deceased has been identified as Aneesh (20) from Kotekar, Beeri.

Aneesh was pursuing his education in KPT and was working at the Wenlock Hospital.

According to sources, on March 8 morning, Aneesh was cleaning the canteen floor at the Wenlock Hospital building when the tragic incident occurred. The family members allege that the dilapidated condition of the Canteen building led to the incident.

A case has been registered in the Pandeshwar Police station.