200 Aspirants Will Join Classes for City Police Posts at St Aloysius College on 21 Aug

Mangaluru: On 9 August 2021, as many as 710 aspirants for the Police Constable/Police Sub Inspector posts had registered for a month-long workshop for aspirants wanting to join the police force . Looking at the response Mangaluru commissioner N Shashi Kumar had said “The response was beyond our expectations and we are trying our best to accommodate as many aspirants as possible to the course, probably 200 candidates for the post of Police Constable and Police Sub Inspector”. In an attempt to encourage people from Dakshina Kannada district to join the police force, Mangaluru city police, for the first time, had launched this month-long workshop.



Among those who arrived, nearly 230 plus were for police sub inspector selections and 470 plus were keen on joining as police constables. Out of the total aspirants, 95% were from Dakshina Kannada and rest were from Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, among other places, including 22 from the naxal affected areas, sent in by Superintendent of Police of ANF, Nikhil. Out of a total of 710 men and women who appeared, 380 plus were graduates in various courses. The city police have decided to conduct the training in two batches of 100 students each. Hostel facilities have been provided at St Aloysius College Hostel, Mangaluru and at Shanthi Kiran, in Bajjodi, Mangaluru. Though the commissionerate was formed about a decade ago, yet, during the recruitment process, less than 10% of candidates were selected from the Dakshina Kannada to the district or city police force.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean , Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar after the Screening Test held ast University College, Mangaluru said, ” Out of the 710 aspirants appeared for the screening test, 200 will be selected, either for Police Constable or Police Sub Inspector. 25 classrooms were arranged here at the University college, and the test duration time was one hour, with 80 general knowledge questions. While height is one of the requirements for the police post, the candidates should have a good physique, and should have a Covid-19 negative test report. One-month crash course will begin on 21 August for the selected 200 aspirants, at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. During the course it is compulsory that all candidates stay in the hostel facility at St Aloysius College and at Shanthi Kiran”.

“The course will help aspirants prepare well during recruitment drives. The candidates are expected to produce a physical test certificate that they had cleared previously during police sub-inspector or police constable selection. The police department will bear the expenses of the food, while St Aloysius College, Mangaluru has generously accepted our request to provide hostel facilities, classrooms and a library. Separate stay arrangements have been made for men and women aspirants. The course will be held from 8 am to 8 pm every day. (8 am-1 pm; Lunch break and once again classes begin from 2 pm until 8 pm). The best part is that it is a FREE COURSE, and the first preference will be for the people from Dakshina Kannada district, and in case seats are vacant, people from other districts will be considered. This is an attempt to ensure that more locals are inducted into the police force”, added N Shashi Kumar.

Few days ago, the selected 200 aspirants had to undergo RT-PCR test, height check (should be 168 ‘or 5.4 ft) and other basic requirements for the police posts, with the classes starting on 21 August. Ms Sowmya S P, a MBA graduate from Manel Srinivas Nayak Memorial Institute of PG Management Studies, Mangaluru, having done her PUC & graduation at Canara College, Mangaluru said, “Even though I am presently working for a reputed private firm in Mangaluru, I wanted to join the police line long ago. But since there were no recruitment centres in Mangaluru then, either we had to travel to Bengaluru and other North Karnataka state places to appear for the police test, we now have this opportunity to sign up for the police selection right here in our town. As a Kannadiga, I want to serve the people of this state with honesty and integrity. My sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the City Police Commissioner N Sahshi Kumar for coming up with this unique project, aimed at giving an opportunity to the Mangalureans/DK people to serve in the police force. I feel happy to pass the screening test and I am confident that I will pass the RT-PCT test and other requirements so I can join the police classes. And if selected for the police post, I will discharge my duties very efficiently, honestly and with dedication and commitment”.

WOMEN EMPOWERMENT :

Under the leadership of Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar there have been lots of changes done in the Mangaluru police commissionerate, including unique projects for the benefit of police personnel like Fitness Camp, Sports Activities, etc- and now the police commissioner has given an opportunity for women police personnel to be behind the wheels of police vehicles. To start with, we now have Head Constable Shreelatha who will be driving a police jeep, at least 3-4 days a week, apart from her regular police duties. It’s nice to note that women police personnel are following in the footsteps of Men police personnel, in doing the men jobs!

Head Constable Shreelatha (driving) seen with Police Inspector Revathi

The inauguration of the Police Post Classes will be on Saturday, 21 August at Loyola Hall, St Aloysius PUC Campus, Mangaluru at 9 am, graced by dignitaries, namely- Deva jyothi Ray -IGP-Western range, Mangaluru; Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar; DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra; DCP Hariram Shankar; Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-Rector, St Aloysius Institutions; Sanadanadas- Secretary-ISKCON, Arya Samaj Road, mangaluru; Dr A J Shetty- MD of AJ Group of Institutions; Fr Santhosh Rodrigues- Director, Shanthi Kiran, Bajjodi, Mangaluru, among others.

