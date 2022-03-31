200 Budding Nurses of Laxmi Memorial College of Nursing take Oath at Lamp Lighting Ceremony

200 Budding Nurses ( 100 from 25th Batch of B Sc Nursing & 100 from 27th Batch of GNM) of Laxmi Memorial College of Nursing (LMCN) Proud of their Noble Profession take Oath at Lamp Lighting Ceremony, held at A J Institute of Medical Sciences Auditorium, Mangaluru on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 at 10.30 am

Mangaluru: Known as the ‘Lady with the Lamp’, Florence Nightingale revolutionized nursing and reformed hospitals. She dedicated her life to the helpless and miserable. A true heroine for the soldiers during the Crimean War, she hardly slept at night, choosing instead to go on rounds around the hospital just to ensure the wellbeing of the soldiers – the reason for her iconic title. Before going further into the report, here are a few quotes on nursing and life from this inspirational nurse: “Apprehension, uncertainty, waiting, expectation, fear of surprise, do a patient more harm than any exertion. Remember he is face to face with his enemy all the time.”; “Live life when you have it. Life is a splendid gift-there is nothing small about it; ” “I attribute my success to this – I never gave or took any excuse.”; “The very first requirement in a hospital is that it should do patients no harm.” “So never lose an opportunity of urging a practical beginning, however small, for it is wonderful how often in such matters the mustard-seed germinates and roots itself.”

Yes, Nurses are the hospitality of the hospital. Nurses lead very demanding lives. Working with doctors, healing patients and educating the communities are just a few of the responsibilities nurses perform on a daily basis. In fact you could say that nurses are the backbone of our health care system, providing us with the attention and medical care that we need to live healthy long-lasting lives. Sometimes being a nurse can be exhausting at times, but the knowledge and power to help heal others is what keeps them going in challenging times. And while nurses are strong, spirited, positive and focused even they need a little pick me up every once in a while – like complimenting them for their well-done job or appreciating their dedication and commitment to patients and health-care. And truly, the Nurses are the “Angels of Mercy”!

The Lamp lighting ceremony held as a tribute to Florence Nightingale is an auspicious occasion in every nurse’s life. The budding nurses, adorned in their uniforms for the first time, formally mark the students’ entry into the nursing profession. The Lamp Lighting and Oath Taking Ceremony of 25 th Batch of Basic B Sc and 27 th batch of GNM Nursing students of Laxmi Memorial College of Nursing (LMCN) was held on March 30th 2022, in A J Institute of Medical sciences Auditorium, Kuntikana, Mangaluru at 10.30 am. The programme commenced with a prayer dance performed by IInd year B.Sc nursing students followed by the welcome address by Shivakumar J, Professor in Mental Health Nursing at LMCN.

Lamp lighting ceremony, an auspicious occasion in every nurse’s life is held in reverence to Florence Nightingale, the Lady with the Lamp as she is more popularly known. This ceremony initiated the students into the noble profession of nursing, who were adorned in their uniforms for the first time, and hereafter will study and practice in actual medical surroundings. The dignitaries seated on the dais were Chief Guest Dr. Bindhu Mathew, Vice-Principal, St. Johns College of Nursing, Bengaluru,& Dean faculty of Nursing, RGUHS, Bengaluru, joined by Smt. Ashritha P Shetty, Director, LMET; Dr. Larissa Martha Sams, Principal LMCN; and Dr. Theresa Leonilda Mendonca, Vice Principal, LMCN.

Mrs Aileen Pereira, Assistant professor, Department of Medical Surgical Nursing, highlighted the significance of the day, illuminating the novices and the gathering of the importance of the light of the lamp which is soothing and a beacon of help to be imbibed by all. As a sign of honour and respect to the Pioneer of nursing profession, the dignitaries garlanded the portrait of Florence Nightingale-The lady with the lamp. The dignitaries along with the faculty lit the lamps of 200 novice nursing students which symbolized wisdom, knowledge and compassion, followed by recitation of oath, pledging themselves to uphold the duties as a professional Nurse, administered by Dr Diana Lobo-Professor and HoD of Dept of Nursing Foundation. A melodious and soothing song sung by the budding nurses “ We Have Mission for Tomorrow ” added solemnity for the program, symbolizing their allegiance and devotion to the nursing profession and the need to serve the society and the nation at large. Such a sign of determination has led to them showcasing their passion for nursing beyond boundaries.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Bindhu Mathew an efficient nurse, a disciplinarian and an administrator par excellence, and currently the Vice-Principal, St. Johns College of Nursing, Bengaluru,& Dean faculty of nursing, RGUHS, Bengaluru, Karnataka addressing the audience applauded the students for choosing the nursing profession. She gave a call to the students to be committed, have the right attitude and be disciplined as a student. She said that these budding nurses are a great asset to the needy patients. She asked the students to imbibe the oath in their nursing care and be a beacon of hope to every patient. She encouraged the senior students to be good examples to their juniors and congratulated all students for their efforts in bringing out the best in all their activities” .

“The pandemic has changed us all and taught us a lesson. It was a hectic time and many of us faced the brunt during Covid-19 and served as Covid-19 Warriors. Post pandemic, nurses are in great demand all over the world. You are the future “Angels of Mercy” ready to go into the world to serve the patients. Remember that when you land into a wealthy and luxurious life somewhere in the world, be grateful to your parents, your teachers and your institution for your success in life. You can be a BIG leader in this noble profession, Best of luck in your studies and future career” added the chief guest.

Principal Dr Larissa Martha Sams speaking on the occasion invited the students to be committed to their profession, and congratulated the new budding nurses and motivated them to imbibe the sanctity of the profession. She emphasized the budding nurses to develop knowledge, skill and attitude. She added, “Nurses should be honest in character, sound in mind, quick in observation, committed with respect, gossip free, sober and have devotion to God. Inculcate professional etiquette and learn key words in hospitality. You have today lit the lamp of Courage, Justice, Peace, Restoration, and Ethics, and follow them. A good nurse should be God fearing, Obedient, Orderly, and dedicated. NURSE stands for-N- Noble; U- Understanding; R- Responsible; S- Serviceability; and E- Enthusiastic. She wished the students all the best as they trim their careers towards professional nursing and encouraged the novice nurses to be sincere , hard working , skillful and watchful in their profession to bloom into proficient nurses”.

The director, Ashritha P. Shetty in her presidential address congratulated the novice nurses and ensured the support of the management for the upliftment and welfare of the students. She said that the institution has all the facilities and new technology and equipment needed for the nursing education, and that nurses should avail them and also grab the opportunities when they are available at LMCN. Mrs Shanthi Sebastian, Associate Professor, dept of child health nursing-LMCN delivered the vote of thanks, which was followed by an ice breaking cultural program and a scrumptious lunch. The cultural session was compered by Ms. Delcy Arora, III BSc nursing and Nahid , 2nd year BSc nursing students who kept the audience amused during the cultural events.The program was witnessed by the parents of the novice nurses, students and faculty of the college of nursing. The programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Mrs. Manjusha and Ms. Chinthaja, both faculty members of LMCN .

In conclusion, Standing as a symbol of kindness, compassion and a caring desire to bring patient healthcare to light, this Lamp Lighting and oath Taking ceremony was carried on well by city-based LMCN. Acting as the point of initiation for the first year students into the nursing fraternity, this highly sacred ceremony brought together some of the elite medical practitioners to inspire and motivate the students to believe in the impact of their noble practice. Nursing is not just a profession, it is a service to the society and service to the nation and LMCN has its continuing commitment to ensure that they produce students who are equipped with the ability to serve.

This lamp lighting ceremony is, by all means, an essential part of the profession, which is sacred towards ensuring the devotion and commitment of the students towards their practise. The journey of a thousand leagues begins with a single step. A message to the students from Team Mangalorean- Dear students, now that you’ve begun your journey, there is no looking back. Enjoy helping people and make a difference in your lives. Not only give your book knowledge, but a piece of your heart to each and every patient you care for. It’s all in your hands as to how you will write your chapter of nursing history. May God, guide and inspire you through your journey. Wishing you good luck for the years to come.