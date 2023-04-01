2000 plus Collection of Cross by Fr Ashwin Crasta Displayed at Cross Exhibit in St Anthony Ashram 

2000 plus Collection of Cross by Fr Ashwin Lawrence Crasta (Assistant Parish Priest at Vamanjoor Church) Displayed at the ‘Cross Exhibition’ in St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: On the occasion of its Post Centenary Silver Jubilee, a CROSS EXHIBITION is being held at St. Anthony Ashram from March 31 to April 2nd 2023 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha inaugurated the Cross Exhibition on 30 March 2023 at 6 p.m. The Vicar General of Mangalore Msgr Maxim Noronha, St Anthony Director Fr J B Crasta; Assistant Directors Fr Rupesh Tauro and Fr Larry Pinto; the exhibitionist Fr Ashwin Crasta and several priests were present.

Fr Ashwin Lawrence Crasta

Bishop appreciated the great work of the Cross collection and invited the faithful to visit and meditate on the Cross. It was a grand display of over 2,000 Crosses and more in actual form and art form. All of which created an ‘aura’ of the mystery of ‘Christ on the Cross’. This new idea of display and history of the Cross that comes to man down the ages was supplemented with an ardent desire for a collection of Crosses which has been going on for over four years of the priestly life of a young and dynamic priest, Fr Ashwin Lawrence Crasta, from Vamanjoor church. He bears the testimony of his journey of collecting Crosses in and around the globe. His constant search in endless ventures.

A vibrant collection of Crosses in wood, silver, copper, anodized material, steel, art on bottles, fabric, cast metal, palm leaves, etc left the visitors in awe. Every major Cross was supported with the document of origin, how it came into being and where it remains today and from where it was excavated. An explanation of the Theological Symbolism of the Cross, The Lunate Cross, and St Benedict’s Cross, are some of the documents which were displayed along with the respective crosses for clarity and understanding of the visitors. The blacksmiths and carpenters who have done these exquisite pieces of art today stand as witnesses of the workmanship and the labour of their hands. Complete the spiritual journey of the Crosses and their history.

Good Friday, a day of spiritual blessing ends with a spiritual ‘enigma’. A tour of the ‘Crosses’ begins for most of the visitors who witnessed the exhibition in the morning and now delve into the mystery of Christ himself.

