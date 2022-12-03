20,000 families in Denmark ask for Christmas Aid: Red Cross

Due to soaring energy prices and the highest inflation in 40 years in Denmark, nearly 20,000 Danish families with children have asked the Red Cross for financial assistance this Christmas.



“We are in a very special situation this year, with many more people struggling to make ends meet on a daily basis. And for many, it doesn’t add up, as sadly demonstrated by the numbers,” said Anders Ladekarl, secretary general of the Danish Red Cross.

In 2021, 15,000 Danish people asked the Red Cross for financial assistance at Christmas, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Many people are worried about the festive season around the corner, as autumn has brought sharp price rises. As a result, we have increased the amount of Red Cross Christmas Aid this year,” Ladekarl said.

Christmas Aid beneficiaries will receive a gift card for 900 Danish Kroner ($126), which can be used at a grocery store.

This amount has been raised by 100 Danish Kroner since 2021, “in line with inflation and price increases”, the Red Cross said.

Christmas Aid is distributed annually by 195 local chapters spread across Denmark.