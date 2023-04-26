2013 History will repeat, Congress Will Form Govt in Karnataka – K C Venugopal

Mangaluru: “On April 27, Rahul will visit the city and hold a public programme at the Sahyadri Grounds. This year there is a clear mandate for Congress. There is a Congress wave in Karnataka. The people of Karnataka need a change in the governance and they have decided to vote for the Congress. BJP is in a panic situation”, said AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal during a press meeting held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta here, on April 26.

Addressing the media persons Venugopal said, “There is a pro-Crongress wave in Karnataka. In 2013, the congress won 7 seats in Dakshina Kannada and this time Congress will win all 8 seats. History will repeat in Dakshina Kannada. Congress has a clear mandate, but the BJP is disappointed after seeing huge support to Congress from the people of Karnataka”.

Venugopal further said, “Recently Amit Shah said Development will slip into reverse gear if the people will not elect BJP. Only a double-engine government led by Narendra Modi in the centre and state can lead the country towards development. If such is the case what has the BJP government been doing for the past three years? Why have they not done any development in these three years? B S Yeddyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, are they not from BJP?” questioned Venugopal.

Venugopal also said, “In the history of Karnataka, the BJP government led by Bommai has created history in corruption. Through horse trading, BJP came to power and the people named BJP as 40% commission government. For the past three years, BJP has not done anything for Mangaluru. Instead of creating jobs for the youth, their achievement is creating violence between communities. Mangaluru has its own history and is famous for its unity in diversity. The BJP did not take any measures to find a permanent solution for providing jobs”.

“From 2013 to 2018 the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah was in power in Karnataka and more than 90% of the promises made during the elections were fulfilled. But the BJP has not fulfilled even 25 per cent of its promises. This time the Congress party has four guarantees to the people of Karnataka and as soon as the government is formed, we will fulfil all the four guarantees without fail”, assured Venugopal.

District Congress President Harish Kumar, KPCC Working President Salim Ahmed, KPCC General Secretary Padmaraj, Shubhodaya Alva, Neerajpal, Sawad, Arif and Altaf were present.

