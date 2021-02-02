Spread the love



















2020 Batch of Allied Health Science Courses Inauguration at Father Muller Charitable Institutions

Mangaluru: The 2020 batch of the Allied Health Science courses under the Father Muller Medical College of Allied Health Sciences was inaugurated with a formal function at the Father Muller Convention Centre on 2nd February 2021.



Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza, Dean, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences , welcomed the gathering and enlightened the minds of the freshmen about the important role of the allied health sciences in helping the doctor in treating patients, being the right hand of the doctor. He felt proud that the allied health sciences intake has outnumbered the M.B.B.S. intake with around 183 students enrolling for the various courses offered at the institution. He wished the parents and students a bright future and welcomed them into the Father Muller fold.

The Chief Guest for the day Dr Gangadhara Somayaji K R, Registrar, Yenepoya Deemed to be University, Deralakatte was aptly chosen by the management for the inaugural as he is an academician par excellence and has a sound research background with numerous publications. In his lecture, he appreciated the students for their right choice because Father Muller college of allied health sciences provide best teachers, skill based learning and clinical practise. He emphasized nowadays we require not only medical professionals for the overall benefit of the patient but we need the help of allied health professionals. There is a need for passion to work in the health care sector as a professional and he mentioned allied health professionals having much more demand compared to medical professionals and wished them all the best.

The presidential address was delivered by Rev. Fr Richard A. Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions. Welcoming the freshmen and their families he mentioned the right choice that they have made by opting for this premier institution which has a legacy of 140 years in the health care sector. Being a Catholic institution under the Mangalore Diocese, its main aim is to serve humanity with compassion. God the life giver and the supreme healer is the source of all healing, we being mere instruments of His. Health Care is an industry which needs to be run on service rather than on revenue generation. Patients are the stakeholders in the health Care industry and need to be treated with utmost dignity and ethics. The Father Muller family in itself upholds and practices moral values and ethics in everyday service to the needy.

He advised students that how to handle the problems properly, means taking help from teachers, councilors and mentors, then you will succeed. He emphasized that when you have passion for a subject you will put effort to study. In the private sector Father Muller Charitable Institution is the first one to start a nursing school, nursing college and mental health department. Direct mentioned that during the chief guest’s talk he appreciated his teachers, the foundation that had been given by them. Director emphasized that plenty of opportunities are waiting for you. Before your result will be out you will have a job in your hand. He blessed the freshmen and hoped that they utilized the resources available at Father Muller’s to build a sound mind and sound body.

The vote of thanks was rendered by Mrs. Avita Acquilla Lobo, Lecturer, Department of Microbiology. The dignitaries present were, Rev. Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Rev. Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College and Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, Dr. Jayaprakash Alva, Dean, FMMC and Foundation Course Developer for the Allied Health Sciences, Rev.Fr Nelson Pais, Assistant Administrator, FMMCH.