2022 World Cup: FIFA holds meeting on workers’ welfare



Lausanne: FIFA held a virtual meeting with several member associations and confederations on Tuesday to discuss workers’ welfare reforms and broader human rights in Qatar in connection with the countrys hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The virtual event was organised in collaboration with the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) and FIFA’s local partner in Qatar.

The meeting provided an opportunity to clarify a number of facts related to the country’s labour reforms programme, look at the important progress achieved since Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010 and discuss the challenges that still remain, while stressing the role that FIFA and football can continue to play in promoting a lasting legacy of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the field of workers’ welfare and human rights in the host country.

“I very much welcome the constructive engagement with our member associations on this important topic,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“We all want to ensure the protection of everyone engaged in the delivery of the FIFA World Cup, and we are confident the event can serve as a catalyst for broader positive social change.”

“We know there is still work to be done, but we need to recognise the significant progress achieved in a very short time, thanks to the commitment of the highest authorities in the country, and to ensure that any debate on this complex matter should be based on verified facts,” he added.