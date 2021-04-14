Spread the love



















20twenty One and Woman!

Mangaluru : “Shhh” they said,”Girls don’t speak like this”, is probably a common sentence a lot of women have come across. When women possess the power of bringing new lives to the universe why is she still considered the weaker sex? The idea of women being modest and shy dates back to eras when human civilization began. According to philosophy, power was a major requirement to establish status and suppressing someone helped them gain that. Even the earliest text reveals women to be weak and meant for the households. The real question is although we have come a long way, Does the great Indian lady have freedom?

Majority of the time it’s the societal norms that bind women to the households. Although we are the elements of the 21st year of the 21st century , they are still expected to finish the homely chores before leaving for the workplace. This set of norms comes from birth itself. Even before the infant sees the world, we have already decided the kind of jobs that are meant for women. Girls don’t raise their voice at the house, Women can’t make the major decisions at home, why should she speak when he is there, are some of the common dialogues shot at her when she raises her words. Unfortunately, even after 74 years of independence, freedom is something that the husband needs to give wife.



This division is prominent in the workplace as well. Very few women have made it to the top positions, here the companies cannot be totally blamed as the number of women competitors are very less! Equal pays are still a matter of discussions because not everyone feels the need to pay them equally. Prominent industries like the movies also support misogyny in multiple ways. It can be with the dialogues or sometimes the entire plot does not have any relevance to the female character as they are only the supporting artist to the heroes.

Basic necessities of life such as cooking, cleaning, taking care of children are all considered as the tasks of an ideal mother. Humorously, the role of the father gets contracted to earning for the family. The idea is to question if there are certain ways of being women or being a man! As an individual, I have come across statements that conclude a good daughter in law to be someone who can manage the house better. Most of the time it seems like people are not looking for a partner to grow with but someone to test their patience.

Sexual exploitation against women is yet another concern that a female goes through. These exploitation are irrespective of age and sometimes months old children also face these. Unfortunately our customs and traditions still consider these as the women’s fault and takes it shameful to approach the law. A lot of factors would always be questioned including the clothes she wore or the time she was out. What still keeps the world shut about why he did it?

No matter how many of us come to roads with candles, putting a full stop to this seems unimaginable.

According to the age old Indian customs and beliefs women are considered as goddesses. Probably this title is also an instrument that’s used to cut her wings off. When somebody is positioned high, it seems as if they cannot commit a mistake or cannot go against any traditions that prevail. Indian daughters have often been given the responsibility of keeping up the family’s name. Minute mistakes from her seems to be ruining the family reputation while this isn’t applicable to the men of the family.

Over the years, the Government has tried to come up with great initiatives to bring up women but seems like they aren’t effective enough to filter the poison in human minds. Sadly, a large number of women today are still a prey for someone else`s ego and live her life the way it’s planned by others. Indian soil still witnesses how young minds have been pushed to hold knives instead of pens. Child marriage is still a reality although the country has come this long way. Female activists who speak up are insulted or suppressed in various fields. Male activists who speak for women are abused as gays and are defamed.

The country has been scaling heights in different sectors while dowry still remains an issue why families are struggling. Recently the controversy of court laws that told touching private parts over the clothes wouldn’t be considered as molestation and the very own court questioning the accused to marry the victim shows how slow our systems are thinking. The question of marrying the victims, indirectly gives the permission for her to be the prey of marital rape. Marital rape is another aspect where women maintain silence because thye`re taught to remain that way.

Heading towards a conclusion to the scattered problems a woman faces ,the solution begins at the grass root level. I believe just as Abdul kalam said there are three people who can change the world, they are the father, the mother and the teacher. Young minds need to mould from homes that house hold chores are not only a women’s job. This can enable them to realise the idea of job equality as they grow up. We often teach our daughters how to sit properly but never tell our sons how to see. These pillars need to train the young minds that nobody deserves special consideration while it’s all about equal consideration. Proper knowledge towards sex education can enable tomorrows generation to understand consent and reduce sexual exploitation to an extent. It must be taught that one needn’t have to be weak because she is a woman, train them to raise their words and voice wherever it is necessary.

We need to stop encouraging movies that depict misogyny because what we watch influences us knowingly or unknowingly. Lets be strong enough to say NO to the societal taboos on women. Tomorrow’s India needs a strong and eligible society but if we keep suppressing the young ideas on the basis of gender, that would probably be the biggest mistake towards the individual and the country.

About Author :

Miss Akhila Jasmin is a young 20-year-old girl with dreams and has a great taste for writing and public speaking. Pursuing journalism at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru (BA First Year), she says that she would rather walk in the dark than follow shadows.

NAMMA MANGALURU: THE PERFECT BLEND