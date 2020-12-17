Spread the love



















21-year-old arrested for rape, murder of friend in Karnataka

BENGALURU (INE): A 21-year-old paramedical student has been arrested for alleged rape and murder of his female friend at his house in Byadarahalli near Magadi on Wednesday morning. A postmortem report however is awaited as the initial explanation given to the private hospital where the 20-year-old victim was rushed and declared dead was that she had died of a possible cardiac arrest during the act which had been through mutual consent, the police said.

According to the police, the accused youth, a final year student of a private college, had been asked by the victim to escort her to her college to pay her fees. Her elder brother is said to be a close friend of the accused youth’s family. However, the accused reportedly invited her home before leaving for college. The alleged incident took place when the victim reached the accused man’s house.

The police have filed a rape case as the accused had rushed out of his house and alerted his neighbours and friends that the girl had fallen unconscious. They then rushed the victim to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. But a preliminary medical examination revealed alleged sexual assault. The doctors at the hospital then registered it as a medico-legal case and alerted the Byadarahalli police who were informed about a “sexual assault” before the young woman’s death.

The police said the accused had returned home from hospital after the woman was declared dead. Based on the medico-legal case by the hospital, the police gathered details about the accused from his house owner and arrested him. Police have taken the accused into custody for investigation.Although the police have filed a rape-murder case, post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday to know the cause of death of the victim, and whether the accused sexually assaulted her.