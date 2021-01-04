Spread the love



















21-year-old BBA Graduate Student Navya Joseph Commits Suicide by Setting Herself On Fire in Nelyady in Puttur Taluk

Puttur : A 21-year-old young woman has reportedly committed suicide by setting herself afire after dousing with kerosene at her house at Nelyady. The incident came to light on Monday morning of 4 January 2021. The deceased woman is Navya Joseph (21), daughter of V J Joseph, an entrepreneur in Nelyady. It is learnt that Navya who had recently completed her BBA at a renowned private college in Mangaluru, was at home after completing her education.

As per police report, on Sunday, 3 January night Navya had retired to bed as usual at around 10.30 pm. However when she did not open her room door for long and also did not answer phone calls by her mother, the family broke open the door to find her dead. Navya is survived by her parents, and two siblings.

Uppinangady Police are investigating the case.



