21-year-old college student killed as bike rams into road divider in Shivamogga

A 21-year-old college student was killed when a motorbike he was riding in rammed into a road divider in Sharavathinagar locality in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district on Tuesday.



The deceased, identified as Gowtham, is son of retired judge Shivanand.

The incident occurred when Gowtham, who had stayed back in the college on Monday night for Golden Jubilee celebrations, started towards home early this morning, police said.

Investigation is on.

