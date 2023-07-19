21-year-old Engineering Student Dies on Spot in Road Mishap at Adyar

Mangaluru: A 21-year-old Engineering student died on the spot after the two-wheeler he was riding hit the road divider at Adyar here, on July 19.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Nashat (21) from Uppala.

According to sources, on July 19, at around 11:40 am, Nashat was on his way to college. As he reached Sahyadri College in Adyar, his two-wheeler hit the road divider, killing him on the spot.

Nashat was a student of Srinivas Engineering College.

