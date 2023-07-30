21-Year-Old Medical Student Accidentally Falls to Death from Apartment 5th Floor



Mangaluru: As per sources a 21-year-old medical student pursuing his studies at A J Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru accidentally falls to death from the 5th floor of Central Park apartments, above Abharan Jewellers in Shivabagh, Kadri, Mangaluru around 11 am on Sunday, 30 July 2023.

The deceased has been identified as Samay Shetty (21), the son of a well-known civil engineer in the City. It is learnt that Samay was leaning from the balcony and watching his parents park their car, and accidentally slipped and fell.

A team of Forensic departments were at the spot along with police personnel from Kadri East Police Station, and further investigation is going on. It is learnt that Samay was an excellent musician, and loved to play guitar. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The final rites will be held in Adyar, the native place of Samay’s father.

Team Mangalorean expresses heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May His Soul Rest In Peace!

