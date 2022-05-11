21-year-old Physiotherapy Student Commits Suicide

Mangaluru: A 21-year-old physiotherapy student from a reputed Medical college in the city committed suicide in her hostel room here, on May 11.

The deceased has been identified as Sandra P P (21) from Azhikode Kerala, a student of third year BPT.

According to the police, Sandra committed suicide between 10 am to 12:15 pm in her hostel room in a reputed medical college in the city.

It is learnt that Sandra was under depression for more than a year, and she had attempted to commit suicide before.