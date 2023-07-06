21-year-old Woman Commits Suicide by Hanging in Fajir

Mangaluru: A 21-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in the Adappa Residency at Fajir here on July 6.

The deceased has been identified as Preethika Poojary (21) from Fajir.

According to sources, Preethika was residing in a rented apartment at the Adappa Residency in Fajir with her mother and brother. Preethika was working in a call centre. On July 6 at around 12:30 pm, Preethika returned from work and committed suicide.

The Konaje police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered at the Konaje police station and further investigation is on.

Like this: Like Loading...