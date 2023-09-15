21-year-old Youth Arrested for Stealing Centring Sheets, Iron Pipes worth nearly Rs 2.5 Lakhs

Mangaluru: The Moodbidri police have arrested a 21-year-old youth for stealing centring sheets, Iron Pipes etc. The arrest was made under the supervision of Inspector Sandesh P G of Moodbidri police station along with his team of police who arrested the prime accused in the theft on 14 September 2023.

The police were able to recover iron centring sheets, an iron jack, and iron pipes, worth nearly Rs 2.5 lakhs. The arrested individual has been identified as Mohammed Sahil (21), the son of Hali Moonu, residing at Idayat Nagar, Thodaru village, Moodbidri.

Two cases pertaining to the theft of iron centring sheets and iron jacks from Beluvayi and Kesarugadde were being filed at the Moodbidri police station under Crime Registration No. 85/2023 (IPC Section 379) and Crime Registration No. 110/2023 (IPC Section 379). The police are doing further investigation.

