21-year-old Youth Dies on Spot after being Electrocuted while Plucking Mangoes
Mangaluru: A crave for mangoes, a youth lost his life- In a tragic accident, a youth who had climbed a mango tree to pluck mangoes was electrocuted due to an electric wire which was very close to the tree.
The incident took place on Friday evening, 24 June 2022 at Jalalbagh, Ullal.
The deceased person is identified as Mohammed Ilyas, aged 21, from the Ullal.
It is learnt that Mohammed Ilyas was electrocuted when the stick he was using, having a metal hook, came in contact with a live electric wire that was hanging close to the tree branches and he died on the spot.
Ullal police are investigating the tragic accident.
