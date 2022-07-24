21-year-old Youth Drowns in Rain Water Filled Pond while Swimming

Mangaluru: A 21-year-old youth is reported to have drowned in a rainwater-filled pond while swimming, in Ulaibettu Bayar Padavu village, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The incident happened on Sunday, 24 July 2022 at around 5.30 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Shiyab (21) a resident of Jokatte.

It is learnt that Shiyab who was playing a cricket game, and after the game along with his friends had gone for a swim in rain water-filled pond near to the playground. Unfortunately, Shiyab got drowned and his friends were unable to rescue him, resulting in his death.

Mangaluru Rural police have registered a case and doing more investigation.