21-year-old Youth Falls to Death from 14th Floor of SKS Planet

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident a 21-year-old youth died after falling from the 14th floor of SKS Planet near KPT here on March 30.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Shamal (21), a resident of SKS Planet near KPT.

According to the complainant, on March 30 at around 4:45 am, Mohammed Shamal fell from the 14th floor of SKS planet and died on the spot.

In this connection, a case has been filed in the Mangaluru East Police Station under the UDR section 174 CrPC.

The body has been shifted to A J Hospital for post-mor

