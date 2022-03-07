21-year-old Youth from Padil Commits Suicide at Someshwar

Mangaluru: A 21-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself at his aunt’s house in Pilar, Someshwar here on March 6.

The deceased has been identified as Saurav (21) from Padil.

According to the complaint, on March 6, Saurav along with his mother went to his aunt’s house in Prakash Nagar, Pilar for Panjandaya Daiva Jathre. On March 6, after the Jatre they went home for lunch. Saurav after having lunch went to the room saying that he was feeling sleepy. In the evening when his mother went to the room to wake him up, she found Saurav hanging to the ceiling fan.

The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

In this connection, a case has been registered in the Ullal police station.