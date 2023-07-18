21-year-old Youth Swept away by Huge Wave while Clicking Selfie at Trasi Beach

Kundapur: A 21-year-old youth posing for a selfie by the stormy Arabian sea has gone missing at the Maravanthe Beach near Trasi under the Gangolli police Station limits on Tuesday, July 18.

The missing youth has been identified as Peer Saab Nadaf (21) a native of Gadag district.

According to the police, Peer Saab had come to Kaup for centring work two months ago. On Tuesday, his friend Seeraj came to Mangaluru in his Truck. While returning from Mangaluru Seeraj picked Peer Saab and his friend Siddappa to go to their native place.

When they reached Maravanthe, Seeraj stopped his vehicle for some time. Peer Saab soon went to the seaside to click a selfie. While Peer Saab was posing for the selfie, he was swept away by a huge wave. The locals who noticed the incident tried to rescue him but could not save him.

After getting information about the incident, the teams of the fire brigade and police reached the spot and started a search operation.

A missing person’s complaint has been registered at the Gangolli Police Station.

