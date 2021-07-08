Spread the love



















210 Persons Test Positive and 8 Die of COVID-19 in DK on July 8

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 210 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 8 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on July 8.

Meanwhile, 412 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 94,802 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1290 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 2580 active cases in the district.

