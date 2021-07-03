Spread the love



















214 Persons Test Positive and 13 Die of COVID-19 in DK on July 3

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 214 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 13 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on July 3.

Meanwhile, 333 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 93,653 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1235 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 3770 active cases in the district.

