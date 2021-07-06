Spread the love



















216 Persons Test Positive and 13 Die of COVID-19 in DK on July 6

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 216 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 13 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on July 6.

Meanwhile, 613 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 94,288 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1268 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 2835 active cases in the district.

